When the Dallas Stars play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and John Carlson will be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Stars vs. Capitals Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) and an average ice time of 16:09 per game.

Robertson has eight goals and 14 assists, equaling 22 points (0.9 per game).

Roope Hintz has 20 points for Dallas, via eight goals and 12 assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 4-1-1. He has given up 19 goals (3.17 goals against average) and made 195 saves.

Capitals Players to Watch

Washington's Alexander Ovechkin has collected nine assists and five goals in 22 games. That's good for 14 points.

Washington's Carlson has posted 14 total points (0.6 per game), with one goal and 13 assists.

This season, Tom Wilson has scored eight goals and contributed five assists for Washington, giving him a point total of 13.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a 5-2-0 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 8 games, he has 244 saves, and has allowed 19 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 7th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.27 31st 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.95 13th 22nd 29.8 Shots 27.8 29th 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.8 20th 9th 23.61% Power Play % 7.81% 32nd 3rd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 78.87% 17th

