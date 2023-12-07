The Dallas Stars (14-7-3) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Capitals (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 13 of their 21 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (61.9%).

Dallas is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Dallas' 24 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Stars vs Capitals Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Capitals Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 82 (8th) Goals 50 (32nd) 70 (11th) Goals Allowed 65 (4th) 17 (15th) Power Play Goals 5 (32nd) 10 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its past 10 games.

Seven of Dallas' past 10 games hit the over.

The Stars have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 82 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 70 total goals (2.9 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.