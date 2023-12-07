On Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots.

Looking to bet on player props in this game between the Steelers and the Patriots? Keep reading for the player props for the top contributors.

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +490

Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds

Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +750

Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Pat Freiermuth - - 27.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 57.5 (-114) - Diontae Johnson - - 43.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 40.5 (-113) Allen Robinson II - - 11.5 (-113) Mitchell Trubisky 180.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Jaylen Warren - 52.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113)

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds DeVante Parker - - 37.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 13.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 59.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 21.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 154.5 (-113) 5.5 (-128) - Tyquan Thornton - - 12.5 (-113)

