Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mansfield High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Caddo High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Red River High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
