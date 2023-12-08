Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto Parish Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mansfield High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
