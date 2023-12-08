Jazz vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - December 8
The injury report for the Utah Jazz (7-14) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) currently includes three players. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 from Delta Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their last game on Wednesday, the Jazz suffered a 147-97 loss to the Mavericks. Ochai Agbaji's team-high 21 points paced the Jazz in the loss.
The Clippers are coming off of a 111-102 victory against the Nuggets in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Paul George scored 25 points in the Clippers' win, leading the team.
Jazz vs Clippers Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Questionable
|Thigh
|17.8
|3.3
|4.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|23.7
|8.7
|1.1
|Kelly Olynyk
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|7.6
|5.5
|3.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Out
|Knee
|5
|5.5
|1
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Quadricep
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.