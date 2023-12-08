Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Martin Parish This Week
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Saint Martin Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Saint Martin Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Opelousas Sr High School at Cecilia High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.