The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski has averaged 16:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Pavelski has a goal in 11 games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 18 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Pavelski has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 25 Games 11 25 Points 7 11 Goals 2 14 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.