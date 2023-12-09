The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 108th.

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 80.6 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 60.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Louisiana has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.8.

The Ragin' Cajuns conceded fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.

At home, Louisiana made 7.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.9%) than away (33.8%).

