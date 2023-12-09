Saturday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on December 9.

The Lady Techsters' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 100-60 loss to Arkansas.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 69, Louisiana Tech 64

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

This season, the Lady Techsters are winless versus D1 teams.

The Lady Techsters have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Louisiana Tech has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

11.8 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Silvia Nativi: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG% Jianna Morris: 8.1 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters put up 64.0 points per game (212th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per contest (289th in college basketball). They have a -60 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.