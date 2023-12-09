The LSU Tigers (5-3) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Kansas State matchup.

LSU vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-2.5) 143.5 -145 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-2.5) 142.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

LSU vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

LSU has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Tigers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Kansas State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 LSU is 76th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), much higher than its computer rankings (140th).

Based on its moneyline odds, LSU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

