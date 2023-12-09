The LSU Tigers (4-2) will meet the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.

LSU vs. Kansas State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

LSU Players to Watch

Will Baker: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Jordan Wright: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Tyrell Ward: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mike Williams III: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

Baker: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Wright: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Ward: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Williams: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

LSU vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Kansas State AVG Kansas State Rank 136th 77.7 Points Scored 83.2 52nd 118th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.7 244th 130th 34.7 Rebounds 37.3 61st 139th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 13.2 22nd 251st 6.5 3pt Made 9.3 52nd 301st 10.8 Assists 16.5 58th 241st 13 Turnovers 14.8 331st

