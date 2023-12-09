LSU vs. Kansas State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (4-2) will meet the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
LSU vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other LSU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Players to Watch
- Will Baker: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tyrell Ward: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Baker: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Wright: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Ward: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Williams: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
LSU vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Kansas State AVG
|Kansas State Rank
|136th
|77.7
|Points Scored
|83.2
|52nd
|118th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|244th
|130th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|37.3
|61st
|139th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|13.2
|22nd
|251st
|6.5
|3pt Made
|9.3
|52nd
|301st
|10.8
|Assists
|16.5
|58th
|241st
|13
|Turnovers
|14.8
|331st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.