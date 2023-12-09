The Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network. The point total is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

LSU vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -2.5 143.5

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points twice this season (in eight games).

LSU has had an average of 143.1 points in its games this season, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Tigers have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

LSU has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers have a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for LSU.

LSU vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 2 25% 74.5 156.1 68.6 142.5 141.8 Kansas State 6 75% 81.6 156.1 73.9 142.5 150.0

Additional LSU Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up just 0.6 more points per game (74.5) than the Wildcats allow (73.9).

LSU has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.9 points.

LSU vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-5-0 2-3 4-4-0 Kansas State 4-4-0 1-1 5-3-0

LSU vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Kansas State 10-8 Home Record 15-1 0-9 Away Record 4-7 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

