How to Watch New Orleans vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (4-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game airs on MW Network.
New Orleans vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: MW Network
New Orleans Stats Insights
- This season, New Orleans has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Privateers rank 190th.
- The Privateers score 11.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Spartans allow (67.8).
- New Orleans has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.0.
- In 2022-23, the Privateers allowed 11.4 fewer points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (85.7).
- New Orleans knocked down the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 79-74
|Farris Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 97-64
|Williams Arena
|12/5/2023
|Belhaven
|W 79-65
|Lakefront Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/11/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|Birmingham-Southern
|-
|Lakefront Arena
