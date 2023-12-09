The New Orleans Privateers (2-3) meet the San Jose State Spartans (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Game Information

New Orleans Players to Watch

  • Trey Anderson: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Myron Amey Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tibet Gorener: 14.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adrame Diongue: 6.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank
183rd 75.0 Points Scored 82.6 57th
35th 62.3 Points Allowed 75.8 283rd
199th 33.0 Rebounds 34.2 149th
221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 197th
50th 9.3 3pt Made 5.0 331st
114th 14.5 Assists 13.8 148th
189th 12.2 Turnovers 12.0 179th

