The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) are heavily favored (-10.5) to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Privateers (4-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The contest airs on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Jose State -10.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Privateers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played three games this season that have gone over 145.5 combined points scored.

New Orleans' average game total this season has been 156.3, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Privateers have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 3 37.5% 74.1 153.5 67.8 144.7 133.8 New Orleans 3 60% 79.4 153.5 76.9 144.7 151.5

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The Privateers score an average of 79.4 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 67.8 the Spartans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.8 points, New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 4-4-0 1-0 5-3-0 New Orleans 3-2-0 1-2 2-3-0

New Orleans vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Jose State New Orleans 12-3 Home Record 6-9 5-8 Away Record 4-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

