The UAB Blazers (4-1) meet the Nicholls Colonels (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Stopher Gym. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nicholls vs. UAB Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nicholls Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls Players to Watch

Lexi Alexander: 12.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Betzalys Delgado: 6.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Britiya Curtis: 10.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyla Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Deonna Brister: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Players to Watch

Alexander: 12.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Delgado: 6.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Curtis: 10.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brister: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.