The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will be attempting to stop a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons have shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • This season, Northwestern State has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 120th.
  • The Demons put up an average of 70.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Northwestern State is 1-5 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northwestern State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (73.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Demons conceded eight fewer points per game at home (67.7) than away (75.7).
  • At home, Northwestern State made 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Northwestern State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Presbyterian L 78-75 UNF Arena
11/28/2023 @ UL Monroe L 74-70 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Baylor L 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
12/16/2023 Rice - Prather Coliseum

