How to Watch Southern vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (2-6) will visit the Southern Jaguars (2-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Southern vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46% the Lions allow to opponents.
- The Jaguars are the 357th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 272nd.
- The Jaguars score 10 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Lions give up (76.8).
- Southern is 1-1 when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern put up 82.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Jaguars were better in home games last season, ceding 66.9 points per game, compared to 73.6 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Southern fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 71-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 60-59
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/12/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
