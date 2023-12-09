Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is one game featuring a Southland team on Saturday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UAB Blazers at Nicholls Colonels
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.