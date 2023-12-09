The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This game is at 11:30 AM ET on SEC Network.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave are shooting 53.1% from the field this season, 16.5 percentage points higher than the 36.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Tulane has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the 343rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 32nd.
  • The 88.4 points per game the Green Wave put up are 28.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (60.3).
  • Tulane is 6-1 when scoring more than 60.3 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane posted 83.5 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 away from home.
  • Tulane sunk 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Cal W 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 Prairie View A&M W 98-77 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/3/2023 @ Fordham W 89-81 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Mississippi State - State Farm Arena
12/14/2023 Furman - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Southern - Devlin Fieldhouse

