The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This game is at 11:30 AM ET on SEC Network.

Tulane vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SECN

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 53.1% from the field this season, 16.5 percentage points higher than the 36.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Tulane has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.

The Green Wave are the 343rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 32nd.

The 88.4 points per game the Green Wave put up are 28.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (60.3).

Tulane is 6-1 when scoring more than 60.3 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane posted 83.5 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 away from home.

Tulane sunk 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule