The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (9-3) team on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won four straight games.

As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Eagles, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 3.5 52 -175 +145

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has had an average of 44.5 points in their games this season, 7.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cowboys have covered the spread eight times over 12 games with a set spread.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites 10 times this year. They've gone 9-1.

Dallas has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have combined with their opponent to score more than 52 points in five of 12 games this season.

The average total for Philadelphia's games this season is 46.3 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-3-3).

The Eagles have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Philadelphia has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +145 odds on them winning this game.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 32.3 1 18.3 4 44.5 5 12 Eagles 27.4 4 24 24 46.3 5 12

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.

Dallas has hit the over twice in its past three games.

The Cowboys have fared better in divisional matchups, as they've averaged seven more points against teams in their division (39.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (32.3 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've surrendered 13.8 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 18.3 points per game in all games.

The Cowboys have scored 168 more points than their opponents this season (14.0 per game), and the Eagles have scored 41 more points than their opponents (3.4 per game).

Eagles

In its last three games, Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In the Eagles' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

In NFC East games, the Eagles are both scoring more points (33.3) than their overall average (27.4) and conceding more points (28.3) than overall (24).

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 168 points this season (14.0 points per game), and the Eagles have put up 41 more points than their opponents (3.4 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.3 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.2 25.8 ATS Record 8-4-0 5-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-1-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 6-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 47.5 45.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 26.0 25.0 ATS Record 6-3-3 2-2-2 4-1-1 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 5-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-0 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

