Grambling vs. Washington State December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (4-1) will play the Grambling Tigers (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Grambling vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Grambling Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 13.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Myles Rice: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Rueben Chinyelu: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
Washington State Players to Watch
- Jones: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jakimovski: 13.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rice: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cluff: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Chinyelu: 6.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
Grambling vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|86th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|70.4
|262nd
|31st
|62.0
|Points Allowed
|80.6
|333rd
|51st
|37.6
|Rebounds
|28.9
|321st
|114th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|189th
|202nd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.1
|351st
|98th
|14.8
|Assists
|10.6
|316th
|89th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|13.3
|268th
