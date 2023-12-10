The Grambling Tigers (2-6) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the Washington State Cougars (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Grambling vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Grambling Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
  • Grambling has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 158th.
  • The Tigers score an average of 67.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 61.5 the Cougars allow.
  • Grambling has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Grambling scored 73.0 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (66.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Grambling sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Sam Houston L 86-68 Trojan Arena
11/24/2023 @ Troy L 80-67 Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Dayton L 76-46 UD Arena
12/10/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/20/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)

