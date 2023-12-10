How to Watch Grambling vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-6) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the Washington State Cougars (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
Grambling vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Grambling Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 43.2% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- Grambling has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 158th.
- The Tigers score an average of 67.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 61.5 the Cougars allow.
- Grambling has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Grambling scored 73.0 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).
- At home, the Tigers gave up 56.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (66.7).
- Beyond the arc, Grambling sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (40.5%) as well.
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 86-68
|Trojan Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Troy
|L 80-67
|Trojan Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/20/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
