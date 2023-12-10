Sunday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (8-1) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-56 and heavily favors LSU to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Ragin' Cajuns took care of business in their last outing 44-41 against New Orleans on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 79, Louisiana 56

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

Against the Nicholls Colonels on November 18, the Ragin' Cajuns notched their signature win of the season, a 69-63 home victory.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 234) on November 18

44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 307) on December 2

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

12.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Tamiah Robinson: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28 FG% Destiny Rice: 9.3 PTS, 48.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.8 FG% Ashlyn Jones: 6.3 PTS, 58.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 58.1 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are outscoring opponents by 11 points per game, with a +77 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.4 points per game (247th in college basketball) and allow 51.4 per contest (13th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.