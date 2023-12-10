LSU vs. Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (8-1) taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-56 victory, as our model heavily favors LSU.
The Tigers won their most recent game 82-64 against Virginia Tech on Thursday.
LSU vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
LSU vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 79, Louisiana 56
Other SEC Predictions
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' best victory of the season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers picked up the 82-64 home win on November 30.
- LSU has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
- The Tigers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).
- LSU has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.
LSU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 30
- 76-73 over Virginia (No. 54) on November 25
- 109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 129) on November 14
- 73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17
- 99-65 over Niagara (No. 284) on November 24
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.8 PTS, 54.6 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Angel Reese: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 47.5 FG%
LSU Performance Insights
- The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 30.2 points per game with a +272 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per contest (170th in college basketball).
