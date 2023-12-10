Best Bets, Odds for the Saints vs. Panthers Game – Week 14
Here are best bets recommendations as the New Orleans Saints (5-7), losers of three straight games, host the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
When is Saints vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Saints winning by a considerably larger margin (12.6 points). Take the Saints.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Saints a 73.5% chance to win.
- The Saints have gone 4-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).
- New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -278 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Panthers have won one out of the 12 games, or 8.3%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Carolina has not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New Orleans (-6)
- The Saints have put together a record of 2-9-1 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 6-point favorites (0-1).
- The Panthers are 3-8-1 against the spread this year.
- Carolina is winless against the spread when it is 6-point underdogs or more (0-3).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39)
- These teams average a combined 37.3 points per game, 1.7 less points than the total of 39 set for this matchup.
- The Saints and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 8.4 more points per game than the over/under of 39 set for this game.
- Four of the Saints' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Panthers' 12 games with a set total.
Alvin Kamara Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 105.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|56.4
|4
|45.9
|1
Adam Thielen Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|62.8
|4
