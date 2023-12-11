Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Allen Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Church Point High School at Oberlin High School
- Game Time: 7:31 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Oberlin, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
