Brandon Ingram's New Orleans Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Ingram, in his most recent game (December 7 loss against the Lakers), posted nine points and seven assists.

We're going to examine Ingram's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 23.7 22.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.6 PRA -- 34.3 33 PR -- 29 27.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Ingram is responsible for attempting 17.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.6 per game.

He's attempted 4.3 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.7 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves concede 105.2 points per contest, best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 24.3 per game.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 34 30 7 4 1 0 1 11/8/2023 32 24 3 6 1 0 0

