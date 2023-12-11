On Monday at 8:15 PM ET, a pair of star running backs will be on display when Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

Before making a player prop wager, keep reading for player props for the best performers in this game between the Dolphins and the Titans.

Tyreek Hill Touchdown Odds

Hill Odds to Score First TD: +350

Hill Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +950

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Devon Achane - 55.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Tyreek Hill - - 108.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 45.5 (-113) - Durham Smythe - - 11.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 287.5 (-113) - - Jaylen Waddle - - 70.5 (-113)

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derrick Henry - 54.5 (-113) - DeAndre Hopkins - - 54.5 (-113) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 20.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 30.5 (-113) Will Levis 205.5 (-113) - - Tyjae Spears - 20.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113)

