The Dallas Stars, including Jason Robertson, take the ice Monday against the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Robertson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:03 per game on the ice, is -5.

In six of 26 games this year Robertson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 17 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

Robertson has an assist in 14 of 26 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Robertson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 2 24 Points 4 8 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.