The UCF Knights (7-0) welcome in the New Orleans Privateers (1-7) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

The Privateers' 53.4 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 55.7 the Knights allow.

New Orleans is 0-4 when it scores more than 55.7 points.

UCF's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 53.4 points.

The Knights score 70.3 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 73.0 the Privateers allow.

When UCF scores more than 73.0 points, it is 2-0.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 70.3 points, it is 1-1.

This year the Knights are shooting 44.0% from the field, only 1.1% higher than Privateers give up.

The Privateers shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Knights concede.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

12.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Justice Ross: 9.3 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Alexis Calderon: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jayla Kimbrough: 8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Zoe Cooper: 3.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Schedule