Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves on December 11, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center on Monday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Brandon Ingram and others in this contest.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +134)
- The 23.7 points Ingram has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop total set for Monday (21.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (5.5).
- Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Ingram has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -106)
|10.5 (Over: +116)
- The 12.5-point prop total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Monday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average (14.2).
- He pulls down 9.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
- Monday's over/under for Zion Williamson is 20.5 points, 2.2 fewer than his season average.
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
- Williamson averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Monday.
