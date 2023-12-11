Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Red River Parish Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Red River Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale Academy at Providence Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Baptist Academy at Red River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Coushatta, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.