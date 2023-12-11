Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Hintz's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Roope Hintz vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 15:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In Hintz's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Hintz has a point in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Hintz has an assist in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hintz has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 24 Games 2 22 Points 4 10 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

