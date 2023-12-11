The Southern Jaguars (0-5) play the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. This clash will begin at 10:00 PM ET.

Southern vs. Oregon Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Southern Players to Watch

Grace Vanslooten: 16.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Phillipina Kyei: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Chance Gray: 13.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sofia Bell: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sarah Rambus: 7.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Oregon Players to Watch

