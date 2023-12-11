The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Oregon Ducks (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up 7.1 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Ducks allow (63).

Oregon has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.9 points.

The Ducks average only 0.2 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Jaguars give up (66).

Oregon is 3-0 when scoring more than 66 points.

When Southern gives up fewer than 65.8 points, it is 1-2.

The Ducks are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Jaguars allow to opponents (41.6%).

Southern Leaders

Aleighyah Fontenot: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Chloe Fleming: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Soniyah Reed: 8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Kyanna Morgan: 5.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

5.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Tionna Lidge: 3.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 40 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Schedule