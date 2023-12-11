Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Red Wings on December 11, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Joe Pavelski and others when the Dallas Stars host the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (25 total points), having collected 11 goals and 14 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Jason Robertson has eight goals and 16 assists to total 24 points (0.9 per game).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Alex DeBrincat has racked up 25 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 13 goals and 12 assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|6
