Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tangipahoa Parish Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hammond High Magnet School at Denham Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandeville High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Hammond, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kentwood High Magnet School at Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Franklinton, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
