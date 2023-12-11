Trey Murphy III and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 133-89 loss to the Lakers (his last action) Murphy posted 14 points.

With prop bets available for Murphy, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Over 2.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the league last season, conceding 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25 per game.

Allowing 12.3 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Timberwolves were 16th in the league in that category.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 40 20 4 0 1 0 2 1/25/2023 20 6 0 1 0 2 0 12/28/2022 27 21 3 4 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.