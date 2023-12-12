Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant Parish Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you reside in Grant Parish, Louisiana and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montgomery High School at Dodson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dodson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.