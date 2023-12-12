The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, square off versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 114-106 loss against the Kings, Nurkic had 15 points and nine rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Nurkic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.8 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.6 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.0 PRA -- 24.7 26.7 PR -- 20.9 23.7 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.7



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Warriors

Nurkic is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

He's knocked down 0.7 threes per game, or 5.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Nurkic's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Warriors concede 115.1 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Warriors have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 11.9 makes per game, ninth in the NBA.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 17 9 5 0 0 0 0 10/24/2023 28 14 14 3 1 1 0

