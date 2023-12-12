The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) will host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-13.5) 134.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-12.5) 136.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Bulldogs have gone over the point total just twice.

SE Louisiana has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, two of the Lions games have hit the over.

