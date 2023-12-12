The SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana Tech -13.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech Betting Records & Stats

In four of eight games this season, Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over 134.5 points.

Louisiana Tech's contests this year have an average point total of 136.2, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Louisiana Tech has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Louisiana Tech has a 92.3% chance to win.

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana Tech 4 50% 75.0 144.7 61.2 137.1 141.1 SE Louisiana 5 71.4% 69.7 144.7 75.9 137.1 149.6

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 75.0 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 75.9 the Lions allow.

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana Tech 5-3-0 1-1 2-6-0 SE Louisiana 3-4-0 3-1 2-5-0

Louisiana Tech vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Tech SE Louisiana 9-6 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 7-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

