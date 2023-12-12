Tuesday's game at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-1) squaring off against the Northwestern State Demons (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 69-58 win, as our model heavily favors UL Monroe.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Demons secured a 59-51 win against Tarleton State.

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Northwestern State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 69, Northwestern State 58

Other Southland Predictions

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

The Demons notched their signature win of the season on December 3, when they took down the Southern Jaguars, who rank No. 210 in our computer rankings, 46-35.

According to the RPI, the Warhawks have one win over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 100th-most in the nation.

Northwestern State 2023-24 Best Wins

46-35 on the road over Southern (No. 210) on December 3

59-51 at home over Tarleton State (No. 221) on December 6

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Sharna Ayres: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56) Karmelah Dean: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.3 FG% Carla Celaya: 5.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Jenny Ntambwe: 8.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (posting 61.5 points per game, 254th in college basketball, and giving up 59 per contest, 93rd in college basketball) and have a +20 scoring differential.

At home, the Demons average 76.3 points per game. On the road, they average 46.8.

At home, Northwestern State allows 48.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 69.5.

