Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Rapides Parish, Louisiana, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elizabeth High School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Glenmora, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.