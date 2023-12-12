Tuesday's college basketball slate includes two games with SWAC teams on the court. Among those games is the Texas Southern Tigers taking on the Houston Cougars.

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Texas Southern Tigers at Houston Cougars 12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Ole Miss Rebels 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12 SEC Network +

