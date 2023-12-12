Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington Parish Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Washington Parish, Louisiana and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine High School at Fontainebleau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.