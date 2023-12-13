Wednesday will feature an expected lopsided NHL outing between the home favorite Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3, +180 moneyline odds) at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are 16-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Sabres have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with six upset wins (31.6%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, Colorado is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of the time).

Buffalo has a record of 3-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 2-8 4-5-1 6.4 3 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3 2.9 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.5 3 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3 3.3 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Sabres Recent Betting Performance

