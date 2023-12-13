How to Watch Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 79.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 75.1 the Colonels give up.
- Louisiana is 3-2 when scoring more than 75.1 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisiana put up 85.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.8).
- In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.9.
- Louisiana sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Loyola-New Orleans
|W 78-54
|Cajundome
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|L 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
